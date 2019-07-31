SWANZEY —The Pine Grove Mobile Home Park Co-op’s board has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of the fire Saturday night that destroyed two homes and affected several others.
Cheryl Martin, a park resident who’s helping the board with the campaign, said there’s been a huge outpouring of support from people after the fire, including numerous offers to donate money and several independent GoFundMe pages. The co-op is hoping to channel that goodwill into an organized fundraising effort, she said.
An account has been set up to receive donations, which can be made via Facebook at facebook.com/donate/1358777307624543 or by mailing or dropping off a check at the TD Bank on West Street in Keene. Martin said checks can be made out to “July 28 Fire Victims Swanzey, NH.” (The account is in that name even though the fire happened July 27, Martin said.)
The campaign is also accepting gift cards for local stores, which, according to the Red Cross, are more helpful than direct donations of clothing and other goods, Martin said. Gift cards can be dropped off at the park’s office or mailed to Pine Grove Mobile Home Park, 2 Eastview Drive in Swanzey, she said.
Meanwhile, the board has also been reaching out to local businesses about putting out donation jars, and a number have agreed, according to Martin.
“It’s amazing the number of people that are just wanting to help,” she said.
The fire displaced five people from three homes, according to the Swanzey Fire Department.
Charlotte Frazier said she and Earl Dwire lost their home in the fire. They’re now living in a hotel. Their dog made it out, but they lost “everything,” Frazier said.
Nearby, the home of Mike and Joan DiMeglio was still standing. But Mike DiMeglio said Monday he doesn’t think it will be habitable due to smoke and water damage.
Another resident, who asked to be identified only as Mike, said he lost his two cats. His house burned to the ground.
The cause of the blaze will likely remain undetermined, due to the extent of the destruction, Swanzey Fire Inspector Eric Mattson said Monday. He said it’s not considered suspicious.