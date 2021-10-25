The New Hampshire Food Bank will host a mobile food pantry Tuesday afternoon at St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene.
No proof of residence or income is needed.
The event at 33 Arch St. runs from noon to 2 p.m., while supplies last, according to the organization, which is part of Catholic Charities N.H.
The mobile food pantry will be a drive-thru event, with volunteers distributing items to recipients in their vehicles. The New Hampshire Food Bank is still seeking volunteers for the event, and anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at nhfoodbank.volunteerhub.com.