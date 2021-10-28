Name: Mitchell (Mitch) Greenwald
Age: 69
How long have you lived in Keene? 51 Years
Family: Erika (wife), Jodie, Josh, Jill (adult children), Jaden, Ben, Eliza, Leo, Lola, Hazel (grandchildren)
Education: B.S. Biology, Keene State College
Occupation: Real Estate Broker/Property Manager
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Rotary, Keene Jaycees, Keene Chamber of Commerce.
Public/government service:
Keene City Councilor (28 years)
Former Chairman Finance Committee
MSFI Committee
Currrent Vice Chair Planning Committee
Chairman City Economic Development Committee
Member City Airport Marketing Committee
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
In a free market, the affordability of housing and services is determined by supply and demand. Over the past several years, the supply of new rental housing units has significantly increased. During this same period, KSC students living in off-campus housing has decreased. One would expect that with the increased supply, rents would fall, but due to the high costs of water, sewer, fuel and property taxes, housing costs have at best, stabilized. The purchase price for home ownership in Keene and nationally has currently increased due to shortage of available homes, and the greatly increased the desire to purchase. This will stabilize in time.
A solution is to increase supply by encouraging the construction and rehabilitation of homes and the new Land Use Development Code should simplify the process. An encouraging, positive attitude in the Community Development Office (Code Enforcement) needs to be realty. Planning and zoning requirements need to be reviewed and changed to allow for more flexibility to permit additional units.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
Decisions made by Councils in the past have delivered a high quality of life for our residents. City staff provides excellent services, and our fire and police departments, along with roads and water systems, are exceptional. The City portion of the property tax bill has increased each year largely due to cost of living increases for City staff and covering shortfalls in State funding. The larger surges to the property tax bill are due to the County and School budget expansions, which exist out of Council’s control.
The Council must practice conservation with spending, weighing needs versus wants. Large projects must be planned and scheduled with the County and Schools as to not create overload in any year. Communication needs to be improved.
As I have every year, I intend to closely review the annual budget. Each expenditure must be justified. Our residents struggle to pay their taxes, which must remain as low as possible. City staff excels in obtaining State and Federal grants and this needs to continue and expand.
Another key strategy to reduce property taxes is by attracting new industry to our area which will increase the tax base, create jobs and ultimately raise local pay levels.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
The City must continue and increase the maintenance of our storm water system. The Capital Improvements program will plan out the spending for larger projects that will allow the replacement of sub-standard drain pipes. Land needs to be set aside for storm water storage during weather events. This issue involves more than just Keene. Our solutions must be conscious of our neighboring towns. With that in mind, it is crucial that the State and Federal governments contribute both money and planning. When there is a flood event, the City must be more aggressive to obtain funding from the State and Federal governments to assist not just with repairing roads and city property, but to fund repairs to personal property.
In addition, I am proposing a program be developed by City staff and contractors to help educate residents measures they can take to flood proof their properties. There may be State or Federal funds available to assist with these efforts.