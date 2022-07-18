WALPOLE — A man who police say has dementia was found Sunday afternoon by members of the New England K-9 Search and Rescue Team near where he went missing the previous night.
Deane Ellsworth, 80, who had last been seen in the area of Reservoir Road in Walpole at about 5 p.m. Saturday, was located by authorities at approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Walpole Police Department.
Before becoming lost, Ellsworth, of Bellows Falls, had been hiking nearby trails with his wife, N.H. Fish and Game said in a news release Sunday night. Upon returning to their vehicle, he walked away in an unknown direction while his wife was distracted, the release states. When she was unable to find him, his wife immediately went to a nearby residence and called 911.
Conservation officers, along with New England K-9 Search and Rescue Team, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and the Walpole police and fire department, assisted with the search through the night and into the early morning hours, the release states. A member of the team located Ellsworth in a wooded area behind Reservoir Road and Old Drewsville Road about a half mile from where he had last been seen.
He was transported by Walpole Fire and Rescue to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for medical screening.
More information will be released by the N.H. Fish and Game.
