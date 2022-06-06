The N.H. Board of Pharmacy will consider whether to suspend or revoke Cheshire Medical Center’s pharmacy permit after gallons of fentanyl solution went missing from the Keene hospital over a period of several months.
The board voted May 25 "to initiate a disciplinary action" against the Dartmouth Health affiliate for the drug losses, according to a notice of an adjudicative hearing filed May 27 with the state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC).
Matthew Barone, a spokesman for Cheshire Medical, did not respond to a text message Monday with questions about whether disciplinary actions involving the hospital's pharmacy permit could impact operations there.
A pharmacy permit is required to run a pharmacy in New Hampshire.
If the pharmacy board revokes or suspends Cheshire Medical's permit, the board will consider whether it should issue a "special permit," the hearing notice states. The board may issue a special permit at its discretion "to operate a pharmacy in a manner and under conditions that will safeguard the interests of the public for a period not to exceed 60 days," according to state law, RSA 318.
The June 29 hearing in Concord will also examine whether Cheshire Medical’s pharmacy violated federal, state or local drug-related laws, rules or regulations and whether the hospital committed misconduct, according to the hearing notice.
As of Thursday, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency said there was an ongoing criminal investigation into the missing drugs. A spokeswoman from the agency declined to comment further.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used in the medical field for sedation and pain relief. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and highly addictive and dangerous when used illicitly, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Cheshire Medical Center has reported that more than 7½ gallons of fentanyl solution went unaccounted for — much of it stolen — from the Intensive Care Unit between September and May, OPLC documents ordering the emergency suspension of three hospital practitioners' licenses state.
The state’s medical licensing authority issued the emergency suspension of Chief Nursing Officer Amy Matthews on May 26 and the emergency suspensions of Pharmacist-in-Charge and Director of Pharmacy Melissa Siciliano and Pharmacist Richard Crowe on March 30.
According to the OPLC, neither Matthews nor Siciliano, whose license has been reinstated, have been implicated in the theft of hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution, which were stolen by a nurse who died in March.
The OPLC investigation into the lost drugs implicated Crowe "as having played an integral role in the diversion and/or failure to report the diversion" of fentanyl solution, according to the document ordering his license suspension. He signed a preliminary agreement not to practice April 19.
Around Feb. 4, Alexandra Towle, a nurse in the hospital's ICU, self-reported that she had stolen fentanyl from Cheshire Medical Center, according to OPLC documents.
Before her death the following month, she signed a preliminary agreement not to practice on Feb. 9 that states she stole 12 bags of fentanyl solution in October, 50 to 100 bags in November, about 100 bags in December and 200 bags in January.
But not all of the lost fentanyl can be attributed to that theft, according to OPLC documents, which state that hospital staff said a winter surge of COVID-19 also impacted record-keeping related to fentanyl and other drugs. Fentanyl solution also went unaccounted for between April and May, the documents say, even after the hospital implemented remedial measures meant to prevent further losses.
Hospital reports from the period when fentanyl was being stolen indicate that patients being treated with the drug still received their prescriptions, according to the OPLC document reinstating Siciliano's license.
“Cheshire Medical Center continues to work closely with government agencies on the ongoing investigation of this matter, even as we revise and refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling of pharmaceuticals,” the hospital said in a statement emailed to The Sentinel on Friday. “Patient and employee safety are always our first priority, and we have a zero-tolerance policy regarding the diversion of any controlled substance.”
Barone, the Cheshire Medical spokesman, declined to answer emailed questions Friday about the medical uses of fentanyl solution at the hospital, the most recent total of lost fentanyl or the quantity of the drug the hospital kept in stock at any given time.
Additional hearings
The state board of nursing has scheduled an emergency license suspension hearing Tuesday in Concord to consider whether Chief Nursing Officer Matthews' license should continue to be suspended pending a full adjudicatory hearing, according to an OPLC document dated May 31.
An email The Sentinel sent to Matthews' Cheshire Medical Center address for comment Friday returned an out-of-office reply, and attempts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful.
The state pharmacy board is set to hold an adjudicative hearing for Siciliano on June 29 that will consider whether she committed misconduct and whether disciplinary action is warranted, a notice filed with the OPLC indicates.
Siciliano resigned from her roles at Cheshire Medical Center and will remain an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock as the system clinical manager of pharmacy services, a letter she sent the pharmacy board last month indicates.
Rick Fradette, a lawyer representing her, said Friday that she is cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the lost drugs.
Crowe could not be reached for comment by phone or email late last week.