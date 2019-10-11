ALSTEAD — Police believe they found the body of a missing 63-year-old man at Lake Warren on Thursday.
Police received a call Thursday afternoon reporting that a town resident had been missing for a week, according to a news release Friday morning from the Alstead Police Department.
Based on information from the family and evidence from the man's home, Alstead police and other agencies began searching the lake shortly after 6 p.m. About an hour later, they found a man’s body on the Pine Cliff Road side of the lake, the release said.
The body matched the description of the missing 63-year-old, police said.
An investigation into cause of death is pending, and an autopsy is scheduled for today. Police do not consider it suspicious at this time.
Authorities have not released the man’s name.
The Langdon and Walpole police departments, the Alstead and Walpole fire departments, N.H. State Police and the N.H. Fish and Game Department all assisted in the search.