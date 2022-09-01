A two-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Route 9 in Keene caused only minor injuries, fire officials said, but a truck involved in the collision did spill a load of spuds.
A tractor trailer hauling potatoes collided with a car at the intersection of Base Hill Road, according to a Facebook post from the Keene firefighters union. The truck overturned, spilling the tubers in a grassy area off the road, photos from the scene show.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m., Keene Police Lt. Benjamin Nugent said, with the eastbound truck striking a car.
“It looks like he failed to yield to a state [department of transportation] vehicle that was traveling around the roundabout" at the intersection, Nugent said of the truck driver. Police did not have the identities of the drivers Thursday night, Nugent said.
First responders took the tractor trailer driver to Cheshire Medical Center, Nugent said, but the firefighters union post noted the victim suffered minor injuries. The other driver was not injured, police said.
The crash "created a pretty significant backup for a little while" on Route 9, Nugent said. But a construction crew working on a pavement project in the area assisted police with traffic control to keep cars moving through the area while eastbound lane was closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.