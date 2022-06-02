We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
WESTMORELAND — A two-vehicle crash on Route 12 Wednesday morning sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed one lane of the road for about 90 minutes, N.H. State Police said Thursday.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. about a half mile northwest of the Keene Recycling Center and Transfer Station, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
State Police said the driver of a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck lost control and traveled into the northbound lane, colliding with a van. The truck stopped upright in the northbound lane, while the van landed on its passenger side off the east side of the road. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
The woman driving the Ford Ranger and her female passenger, along with the man driving the van, were taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for suspected minor injuries, State Police said in a written statement. Police did not release the names of the people involved.
Authorities limited traffic to one lane while first responders cleared the scene. The road reopened around 10:30 a.m., State Police said.