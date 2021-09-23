BENNINGTON — A woman suffered minor burns to her hands after a fire broke out in the bedroom of her apartment on Bible Hill Road early Thursday morning, Bennington Fire Chief Dave Foster said.
Firefighters responded to 9 Bible Hill Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. for the report of a mattress that had caught fire in the six-unit, wood-frame building, Foster said. Crews got the fire under control within about 10 minutes, and prevented it from spreading to any other apartment, he said. First responders contained the blaze to the bedroom, though the rest of the apartment sustained some smoke and water damage.
The woman received treatment for her burns and smoke inhalation at the scene, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Foster said the fire was caused by "inappropriate disposal of smoking material," potentially a lit cigarette that ignited the mattress. The woman, who was alone in the apartment at the time, is the only resident temporarily displaced, Foster said.
In addition to Bennington, firefighters from Antrim, Hancock, Greenfield and Francestown also assisted, Foster said. Crews remained on scene until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.