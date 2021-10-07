Fire

BRATTLEBORO — A home on Juniper Ridge Road sustained minor damage in an electrical fire Wednesday, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.

Crews responded to 41 Juniper Ridge Road for a reported fire just after noon and found an active blaze in the basement wall, the department said in a news release. The fire was then upgraded to a second alarm.

Firefighters opened the wall and had the fire under control by 12:30 p.m., the news release states.

Two residents were home Wednesday and called the fire department after smelling smoke, according to Assistant Fire Chief Charles Keir III. Neither were injured, he said.

A preliminary investigation found that an electrical short had caused the fire, the department said in its news release. Guilford fire crews also responded to the incident.

Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.