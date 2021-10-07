BRATTLEBORO — A home on Juniper Ridge Road sustained minor damage in an electrical fire Wednesday, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
Crews responded to 41 Juniper Ridge Road for a reported fire just after noon and found an active blaze in the basement wall, the department said in a news release. The fire was then upgraded to a second alarm.
Firefighters opened the wall and had the fire under control by 12:30 p.m., the news release states.
Two residents were home Wednesday and called the fire department after smelling smoke, according to Assistant Fire Chief Charles Keir III. Neither were injured, he said.
A preliminary investigation found that an electrical short had caused the fire, the department said in its news release. Guilford fire crews also responded to the incident.