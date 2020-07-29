I love the spice cinnamon. There is something magical about the taste and fragrance that makes me feel happy. Especially on a cooler day, I seem to enjoy it even more.
This morning I baked some cinnamon buns, and once they were out of the oven the smell of cinnamon lingered throughout my house. While they were still hot I drizzled some maple syrup and butter on them. As I watched the butter melt away, I couldn’t wait to hold one in my hand. I took a bite and noticed the soft cinnamon dough in my mouth. One bite at a time I slowly enjoyed the sweet taste. I felt relaxed for that moment in time.
Breathing in, I said to myself, “I love the smell of cinnamon.” Breathing out, I said, “I feel relaxed.” Breathing in, I said, “I feel happy.” Breathing out, I said, “I am grateful.”
I definitely enjoyed my morning treat. Then a thought popped up: “What if I add my other favorite spice, cardamom? I think that would taste even more amazing!” So I did, and the taste was out of this world. Each bite I took felt even more joyful. I kept on following my breath as I was enjoying my cinnamon bun and felt thankful for my new creation. Something as simple as baking a cinnamon bun mindfully can be a wonderful experience!