Ben Pratt has two tattoos on his right arm: a playing card — the ace of spades — on his shoulder, and two Rummikub game tiles — numbers four and 11 — near his elbow. Each tattoo reflects one of his passions: magic and board games.
“A big inspiration as to why I also love board games is my grandmother [Charlotte Pratt], because I would go and I would play board games with her every Tuesday with all of her girlfriends, and I would hear all the latest gossip that was going on,” Ben Pratt said. “So Rummikub was her favorite game … and 4/11 is her birthday.”
Pratt, 35, of Swanzey, performs a comedy and magic act around New England. During his off time, he also hosts weekly game nights in Keene. And he views the two activities as two sides of the same coin, connected through an enjoyment of sharing new experiences with a receptive audience and having fun with them.
“I guess it all started with the town I originally, technically, grew up in, which was Stoddard,” Pratt said about how he first became interested in magic. “In Stoddard, my family was literally all of my neighbors … that was very much my isolated world.”
When he saw the illusionist David Copperfield on TV at his grandparents’ house one year, he said he was hooked. He performed his first magic show when he was eight years old for his sister’s birthday party. At the time, his stage moniker was “The Great Hoobini.”
“I got all the magic kits you can get at Kmart,” he explained. “Then, when I was a teen, I started going to Boston where they have, like, more prestigious kind of real hardcore magic shops.”
By the time he was attending Keene High, he knew he wanted to be a magician. Instead of going to college, as he said he was pressured to do, he got a third-shift job.
“I would go, and I would take that money and raise money to build my show and also perform throughout the day,” he said.
And at age 16, he got his first tattoo, the playing card on his shoulder, without his parents’ knowledge.
“[The tattoo artist] cleansed it with a deodorant stick and mouthwash. It wasn’t shady at all,” Pratt said, deadpan.
The illusionist’s art
In his 20s, Pratt began to incorporate comedy into his magic act when he realized he could be funny.
“It started out as like this big, elaborate illusion show, and it’s dwindled down to just me being a one-man show that is a stand-up comedy show that basically happens to have magic in it,” he said of his act.
Now, it’s a “borderline PG-13” level show filled with jokes and gags — starting with him pulling a bra out of his shirt and ending with a pie to his face — and magic tricks sprinkled throughout. He used to incorporate doves, his favorite trick when he was younger, but said he had to donate them to another magician because of his living situation.
One of the challenges he’s faced has been creating a recognizable persona for himself and getting the audience to quickly know what kind of show they’re in for.
“I have … definitely a ‘country-bumpkin’ style, but I’m also crazy and sarcastic, and I’m overcompensating for the isolation that I’ve had in my life,” he said about his stage character. “For the first 10 minutes of the show, I have to really create the impression of ‘this is what this is’ … It took a long time to be able to figure out how to do that.”
David Garrity, a magician based in Hartford, Conn., who performed at Six Flags New England for around 25 years, emphasized Pratt’s stage presence.
“He’s got a really great demeanor on stage,” Garrity said. “He’s very friendly and a little oddball, and it really works for him, you know. He does great magic, but you know, great magic is sometimes secondary to being likeable to your audience, and Ben does both very well.”
Garrity has known Pratt since about 20 years ago, when Pratt attended a Garrity magic show at the Keene Public Library. The friendship between the two grew over the years and continues to this day.
“He would come to my Six Flags show every now and then ... in the meantime he was working and practicing and building up his own performance,” Garrity added. “We became friends along the way.”
Pratt’s tricks themselves don’t change much from show to show, though he recently added a new one. As he put it, the best way to figure out how to present a new trick is to perform it for a live audience.
“You never know how it’s going to work until you try it in front of a crowd,” he said. “If you present to [the audience] something, and it didn’t quite go the way you want based on how they react, in my head I go, ‘OK, this is what I can change next time.’ ”
And business is going well. For at least the next six weeks, he said he has about three to four performances every weekend. Getting to that point, however, has not been without its challenges.
“I lost $30,000 of work in one day,” he said about the pandemic, when planned performances were quickly canceled.
“I threw in the towel,” Pratt continued. “I wasn’t able to do it anymore for a while.” He said he got a job at The Arbors at Greenfield, an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, where he stayed for roughly a year.
“They’re the most amazing people you’ve ever met in your life,” he said of the senior citizens living there. “There was one person who was a Holocaust survivor, someone who was a bestselling author … so much more amazing and cooler than I will ever be ... But they were great, and they loved me, and I loved them, and then next thing you know, they pass away, you know? I saw about six or seven people pass away right in front of me. And like, you develop a relationship with these people, and then they’re gone. And that messes with you.”
He plans to return to the assisted living community soon to put on a special performance for the residents there. Besides that, Pratt said he performs regularly at Chunky’s dinner movie theater locations and recently did a show in Burlington, Vt.
And last year, he achieved one of his lifelong dreams: performing at The Colonial Theatre in Keene.
“First time my name being up on The Colonial,” he said. “It’s like a dream of mine to ... have my name on the marquee, and I finally got it last year.”
Board game nights
But his life isn’t only magic. When not performing, Pratt has nurtured his other deep love since childhood: playing board games. He hosts a game night every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at Modestman Brewing in Keene, and has hosted others in locations throughout New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.
“I’m a big collector of board games … and they’re also like rare, obnoxiously expensive board games,” he said. “Like, you know how people have libraries of books? It’s like that. It’s the same exact thing.”
He views the hobby as another passion, like magic. Just as magicians hold conventions and anticipate the release of new tricks, board game enthusiasts hold their own conventions and anticipate game releases. As he grew older, though, he found it harder to get people to commit the time to play them.
“I was like, you know, ‘Why don’t I just create a game night that’s open to the public and advertise it and just have people show up if they want to?’ ” he said about the game night’s origins.
Turnout ranges from as few as one person to as many as 25 in Keene. But he said around 40 people turned out for the first event, held in Hinsdale.
“I wasn’t even like playing board games at that point,” Pratt said, laughing. “I was literally just like a chaperone for everything … I enjoyed helping people and making sure everyone had a good time.”
That’s the through line that unites both interests: making sure the attendees have a good time. And he’s still shocked that his childhood dream of being a magician has come true.
“It’s weird, but it is very cool, is very cool, and I love it,” he said. “It still blows my mind sometimes.”
