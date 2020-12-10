JAFFREY — By early 2022, MilliporeSigma expects its Jaffrey facility to grow by 25,000 square feet and employ more than 1,300 people, part of a pre-pandemic expansion plan that coincides with the company's increased production of components essential to the development of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.
The Massachusetts-based company, which currently employs more than 1,100 people in Jaffrey, is in the process of adding 270 jobs there, about 160 of which it hopes to fill by the end of the year. The additional 110 employees will be hired over the course of 2021, as MilliporeSigma also continues construction on a $22 million addition to its 260,000-square-foot facility on Prescott Road.
"So it’s a multi-stage process," Chris Ross, the company's interim CEO, said. "And throughout the process, we’re continuing to hire."
MilliporeSigma’s Jaffrey facility primarily makes filtration devices that are used to ensure sterility in and remove viral contamination from biopharmaceuticals, such as immunotherapies for cancer treatment. These products are also part of the standard process for making vaccines. The company’s customers are mainly pharmaceutical corporations, and MiliporeSigma is currently supplying more than 50 companies that are working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, spokeswoman Karen Tiano said.
"This is a manufacturing site, and they produce a number of filtration devices and membrane products that we use for our customers fighting COVID-19," Ross said. "Whether it’s vaccines or life-saving therapies, these products go into many, many of the manufacturing processes of the customers who produce these solutions, if you will.”
And while the coronavirus outbreak has led to "unprecedented demand" for MilliporeSigma's products, Ross said the company considers the Jaffrey expansion, and continued hiring push, as an investment in the future, even beyond the pandemic.
"The base business that we’re supporting is very strong," he said, adding that the filtration devices produced at the Jaffrey facility are components in a wide variety of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
"So in that regard, it’s a very strong business on its own, growing very nicely and feeding many, many, many biopharma and pharma companies around the world," Ross said.
MilliporeSigma is primarily seeking manufacturing employees in Jaffrey, but is also hiring for roles in areas including engineering and quality assurance. Anyone interested in applying should visit MilliporeSigmaJaffrey.com.
MilliporeSigma is part of the German company Merck KGaA and has U.S. corporate offices in Burlington, Mass., and St. Louis, Mo. Merck KGaA employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. MiliporeSigma’s Jaffrey facility at 11 Prescott Road opened in 1972.