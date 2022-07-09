Millicent A. (Crossman) Waldron, 97, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Alpine Healthcare Center, Keene.
She was born in Middlebury, Vt., on Nov. 20, 1924, the daughter of Roy and Mamie (Eubar) Crossman. She moved to Keene when she was 9 years of age, attended Symonds School and was a 1942 graduate of Keene High School.
Millicent attended the Dresser Business School. She later worked for several insurance companies in Keene; and with Suburban Propane Gas Co. of Brattleboro.
In 1990, Millicent moved to Tavares, Fla., to enjoy warmer weather and to be with her family. While in Florida, she went back to school at the Lake County Area Vocational Center in Eustis, and following graduation, Millicent provided eldercare for six years.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 799 of Keene.
Millicent returned to Keene in 2000, where she was an avid bowler and enjoyed knitting, crafts and dancing. She met Lester Waldron at the bowling lanes, and they later were married. Sadly, Lester predeceased Millicent on July 6, 2007.
She is survived by a son, David H. Prevost; a daughter, Judy L. Ross and her husband, Robert; granddaughters Heidi Borden, Tonya Carpenter, Yvonne Ball and Yevette Redfield; a grandson, Peter Prevost; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a stepson, Mark Evans; twin stepchildren, Robert Waldron and Roberta Brown; and her friend, Raymond Gould. A son, Donald C. Prevost predeceased her in 1972.
A graveside service in Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be held at a date and time to be announced.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
