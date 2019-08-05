Paul Miller, The Sentinel’s executive editor, will step down from his post to become development and community impact director of the Keene Family YMCA beginning early September.
Miller, 59, joined The Sentinel in 1983 as a sports reporter and held sports and news editing positions before becoming managing editor in 2005 and executive editor in 2013. In addition to his general oversight of The Sentinel’s news operations, Miller spearheaded a number of significant projects, including accelerating the transition to significant digital news operations through SentinelSource.com and the company’s various social media and email platforms and also several extensive redesigns of the print edition.
In announcing the planned departure to staff, Publisher Thomas M. Ewing stated that “Paul will leave a lasting legacy of service and commitment to The Sentinel and community journalism over his 36 years” with the organization. Noting that Miller has also had long involvement with the Keene Family Y, he stated that it is fortunate for the region that Miller will be continuing his commitment to the greater Keene community through his new position there. He added that “we know the Y will be a better institution for Paul’s involvement. We certainly wish him the best, though he will be missed by us all.”
A replacement is being sought, which Ewing said he hopes to announce soon.