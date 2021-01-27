STODDARD — Mill Village Country Store, which closed temporarily earlier this month, reopened Monday, owner Deborah Smith said.
Mail service has also resumed at the store for the Stoddard residents who have mailboxes there, Smith said Tuesday morning. During the store’s closure, people with mailboxes at Mill Village could collect letters and packages at the Marlow post office.
Mill Village closed Jan. 16 after staff members were identified as close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the store’s Facebook page.
Mill Village, at 984 Route 123, underwent a deep cleaning during the closure, including sanitization of the deli, coolers and all high-touch areas, according to the store’s Facebook page.