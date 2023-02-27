Former vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Keene next month for a dinner and book-signing event.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee will host "An Evening with Mike Pence" on March 16 at the Best Western Plus Keene Hotel at 401 Winchester St., according to a registration page set up for the event. A reception is planned at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., according to Keene City Republican Committee Vice Chair Jerry Sickels.
Tickets are $50 for dinner and $125 for a VIP reception and the dinner. The reception includes a photo with Pence and an autographed book, according to the committee.
Sickels said the reception will take place in the back room of Tempesta's Restaurant, while the dinner will be held in the hotel ballroom.
Pence told NBC News last week that he will make a decision on whether to run for president by the spring.
Sickels noted the former vice president's visit comes after the Democratic National Committee announced early this month it will move its 2024 presidential primary from New Hampshire to South Carolina.
"This underscores the importance of New Hampshire having that first-in-the-nation status, and I think it was a big mistake on the Democratic Party to do away with that on their side," Sickels said. "... With reporters and campaign headquarters being set up and traffic in the restaurants, it adds up to hundreds of millions of dollars [in revenue]. I'm so glad we're keeping it on our side."
County committee Chair Rick Merkt agreed. "We’re always glad to see leading Republicans come to the Granite State; that’s one of the advantages of the ‘first-in-the-nation’ primary system,” Merkt said. “I’ve seen Vice President Pence before, and I’m sure he will receive a good welcome when he comes to the state.”
The committee has previously hosted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in December 2021 and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in September 2022. Haley announced her candidacy for U.S. president about two weeks ago, making her the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, the Associated Press reported.
Proceeds from the Pence dinner will go toward Cheshire County Republican candidates, Sickels said.
"We did quite well with those two events [Cotton and Haley] ... and pretty much gave all of it to our candidates," Sickels said. "We think that [helped] pick up those extra House of Representatives seats which saved the Republican majority."
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3IDHzMK
