Name: Mike Giacomo
Age: 39
How long have you lived in Keene? 13 years in Keene, 35 in Cheshire County
Family: Wife (Rachel), 2 Cats
Education: Keene High; Clarkson University Bachelors, Chemical Engineering
Occupation: Chemical Manufacturing Engineer, Markem
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: President, Keene Young Professionals Network; Organizer, Taste of Keene Food Festival; President, Monadnock Rugby Club; Advisor, KHS/Monadnock/Fall Mountain Interact Clubs; RCM, Destination Imagination; Keene Pumpkin Festival Board; Colonial Theater Fundraising Committee; TedX Keene Host; GKCC Membership Committee; Hannah Grimes Founders Circle
Public/government service: Keene Ward 3 City Councilor, Nelson Zoning Board, Keene Community Power Aggregation Committee, Keene Economic Development Committee, Keene Redistricting Committee, Keene Partner City Committee, Keene Municipal Services, Facilities, and Infrastructure Committee
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
Keene’s property values have been depressed for decades, which has contributed to the high tax rate. Yet the average wages in this area have also remained depressed, leading to affordability issues even as (compared to comparable cities in NH) our home and rental prices were not terribly high. Portsmouth’s property market has become completely out of reach for anyone not making six figures — but they have so many people making Boston salaries that this is less of an issue. In Keene we also have significant levels of lower-quality housing stock (multi-family rental buildings carved from turn-of-the-century houses and rarely updated, repaired, etc). If we focus on incentivizing upgrades to this housing (increase quality — through initiatives like the 22 in 22 program), incentivizing businesses with higher-paying jobs to come to our area (increase incomes), and incentivize well-planned residential development (increase supply), we can help counteract the national forces of rising housing costs.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state, and what would you do to combat this?
There are multiple reasons for this, and while some are out of the control of City Council, there is a role to be played by council in addressing this. The property tax rate in Keene has three components. The city’s portion includes all operating expenses for the city: Police, Fire, Public Works, City Hall, Parks, etc. This accounts for 40% of the tax rate, and is what Council has some control over. Our share of the county’s budget is 10% of the rate, and the largest driver of Keene’s tax rate is the school district at 50% of the budget. Between 2019 and 2020 the tax rate dropped slightly, and due to property value increases and the reassessment this past year, it is likely to drop further. While this is good, it’s not enough, or addressing the root causes. We should make sure our representatives at the state level are petitioning to provide more equitable education funding — so property-rich communities aren’t getting the most funding. We should make sure our surrounding towns are paying equitably into services Keene provides. Most importantly, we must continually encourage new businesses, so we have more non-residential money contributing to the tax base.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
Keene’s Public Works department works hard to upkeep all aspects of our infrastructure, and they have plans in place to address Keene’s aging infrastructure. While some aspects (like roads and sidewalks) are critical to public safety and transportation, the “hidden” infrastructure is what keeps Public Works up at night. We have numerous water and sewer lines over 125 years old and still in service. While this is a testament to their build quality, upgrading them is important to prevent sinkholes, contamination, and in the case of storm sewers and culverts, flooding. Given the increasing frequency of severe weather events due to global climate change, we must prioritize neighborhoods with the highest risk of flooding. Those flood zones along Beaver Brook, Ash Swamp Brook, and the Ashuelot River have the highest population density of any flood zones in Keene. Short term, we should compare these high-population, high-flood-risk regions with a map of the oldest storm water management systems to show us where our priorities should lie, and apply for federal infrastructure grants to reduce the cost for Keene taxpayers. Long term, Keene needs to continue leading the way in NH, reducing fossil fuel use, encouraging renewable energy, and following sustainable practices.