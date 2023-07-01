A Keene building at the intersection of Winchester Street and Butler Court recently took on a green, orange and tan facade as an Alstead business owner leased the space to open a second location of his convenience store.
Chris Rietmann is growing the footprint of his business after opening the second Mighty Moose Mart branch at the former Campus Convenience store location at 152 Winchester St.
This location of Mighty Moose soft-launched to the public earlier this week, as Rietmann acclimates to managing two stores. Rietmann is aiming for a full opening by the end of July.
He opened his first convenience store at 661 Marlboro St. (Route 101) in Keene under the Mighty Moose Mart branding in 2020.
Rietmann says he hopes to give the business a more refined appearance and expand its kitchen capabilities, which were limited to just a hot bar when the store was Campus Convenience.
He has ambitions of growing to several more stores in the region, taking inspiration from the years he lived in Pennsylvania, where he worked as a senior IT director for an insurance company.
There, convenience store chains such as Wawa and Sheetz reign supreme, and Rietmann said he and his wife, Colleen Fordham wanted to mimic how they operated.
“We were always very compelled by their business models, so it was like, ‘Could we do something like that on a micro-scale and try to figure out a way to go back to the 1960s?’ when these companies were starting out,” said Rietmann, who serves on Alstead’s planning board.
The new Mighty Moose Mart store is selling much of the same inventory as the first store on Marlboro Street, Rietmann said. He expects this Mighty Moose to eventually outpace the first location in revenue because of its proximity to the city’s core and Keene State College.
“We’re trying to remain reasonably competitive in the market being this close to Cumberland Farms,” Rietmann said. “That does put some more pressure on us, but we hope to offer enough compelling reasons to choose us over ... big box convenience stores.”
Among those reasons are a walk-up window the Winchester Street building features that Rietmann hopes to take advantage of, once he renovates the interior of the business, and an interest in operating what’s known as a “ghost kitchen” from the store.
In a ghost kitchen, a business prepares food under various restaurant brands to fulfill orders placed through food delivery apps.
“We want to get into virtual restaurant brands, so in DoorDash and Grubhub and things like that, we’ll be branded as Mighty Moose Mart,” Rietmann said, noting that other brands could be based out of the store. “One that really interests me is Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa. ... It’s a bowl of tater tots with mac and cheese on it and chicken [or] deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”
At the original Mighty Moose Mart, customers can use a touchscreen to build custom sandwiches, which Rietmann said he also plans to introduce at the second location.
Besides standard U.S. dollars, the two locations accept Bitcoin as well as a privatized, local currency known as Goldbacks, which contains a thin layer of gold between polymer coating. Goldbacks are produced in New Hampshire, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming for use at participating businesses like Rietmann’s store in the states.
Aside from these few novel additions, Rietmann is selling conventional convenience items like snacks, ice cream, chips and sodas and alcoholic drinks, as well as leftover inventory from Campus Convenience such as hookah and incense for a limited time.
Rietmann took over the business’ lease about three months ago, but noted that he began taking interest in the site last summer.
“The guy who was running this location, I knew he was having difficulties,” Rietmann said. “And I didn’t think he was going to make it.”
It was opportune timing for Rietmann’s business plans, as he wanted to keep the Mighty Moose Mart brand growing from its origins as Route 101 Local Goods on Marlboro Street, the previous business he ran in the space now housing the first Mighty Moose Mart. At Route 101 Local Goods, Rietmann bought and displayed local artisans’ work through consignment.
“The issue was it’s basically a gift shop, and we had very loyal customers who would come in every year when they needed a gift, but that makes them not highly profitable customers,” he said.
Because of that limited opportunity to profit, Rietmann wanted to convert the business to something not seasonal, and with the shop being on Route 101, which is a thoroughfare route through Cheshire County, that seemed best.
Rietmann said he hopes to keep consistent hours but also minimal staff at the new location. He’ll be hiring additional staff at the second location after the official opening.
Until the official launch, the store will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but Rietmann said he’d like to run it until midnight in the long-term.
