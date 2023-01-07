From doing community service as part of his class council in high school to working nearly 10 years for the Boston Red Sox’s official charity, Michael Blume says he has always strived to give back to the communities that surround him. And now, in his new position at the Keene Family YMCA, he’s continuing on that beat.
In November, Blume, 31, became the organization’s new director of development and community impact. In that position, he’s in charge of helping sustain the Y’s programming and operations through fundraising and planning engaging events.
“My role is really to ensure not only that the Y is making an impact in our community, but that we’re supporting other organizations that are also making an impact in the community,” said the Swanzey resident, who also goes by “Mick.”
Having been in the job for only a short time, Blume said he’s still getting his feet wet and introducing himself to the hundreds of people who walk through the organization’s doors at 200 Summit Road every day. And, he added, he’s quickly learning how impactful the Y is locally.
“The Y is connected to, I would say, pretty much everybody, one way or another,” he said.
In the new year, Blume said his work hours lately have been spent looking ahead at what the Y has in store for the community in the next 12 months.
“At this point we’re planning for 2023, so it’s really been focused on what that will look like and what those community-impact events will be, and how can we leverage that work that we’re doing with the community to ensure that we’re receiving the support we need.”
One of these upcoming events, Blume explained, is the Sneaker Ball, a traditionally annual event that has been altered or on hiatus in recent years due to COVID-19. He said it’s the organization’s signature fundraiser and he’s in charge of informing community members about the dance and securing sponsors and catering.
Blume said this year’s Sneaker Ball, on April 1, will be in the gymnasium for the first time since 2019. The only other year it’s been hosted since was 2021, when it was outdoors. Attendees dress formally from their necks to their ankles, but instead of heels or oxfords, bring their best kicks to the courts.
“I think the community is ready to be back in the gym floor and get back the magic that it was,” he said. “It’s a night of dancing and food and friends, and just a fun night to dress up. You can come to the Y, and the best part is you leave your dress shoes at home; it’s all sneakers.”
Daniel Smith, the Keene Y’s CEO, told The Sentinel that during Blume’s hiring process, he knew he would be the right fit not only for the organization, but also the greater community.
“His experience level working with diverse groups through the Red Sox Foundation and experience at putting together fundraising and programming was all very attractive and spoke to the kindred nature of his path aligning with the mission of our Y,” Smith said. “And I think he’s proving it pretty well in the time he’s been with us already.”
He added that Blume’s fundraising efforts will allow the Y to be more accessible to community members who want to join or participate in programs. According to Smith, the Y tries to reel in about $230,000 in donations per year, which fund scholarships to create access equity for people who might not be able to afford a membership or classes like swimming or gymnastics.
Around 25 percent of the YMCA’s members receive some form of financial assistance, Smith noted.
Blume is also part of the Y’s efforts to plan other educational events throughout the year dedicated to certain topics or issues. These include Juneteenth, National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, and an event in conjunction with Keene Pride, the 2nd annual festival being planned for September.
Blume was born in Hartford, Conn., and was raised in Carlisle, Pa., a town of similar size to Keene in the state’s agricultural Cumberland Valley. At Carlisle High School, he was a member of his class council, and said he did lots of community service work with his peers, including volunteering at soup kitchens and raking leaves.
“I think from a young age I came to enjoy the greatness in being a volunteer and spending time giving back to the community you live in,” he said. “That had always been who I was.”
Blume was also a big baseball fan. He played the sport all through his youth and was on the club team at his alma mater, Drexel University in Philadelphia. He graduated in 2014, after majoring in sports management and minoring in business and marketing.
Despite his love of both baseball and the Boston Red Sox, Blume said it was pure chance that he landed an internship in his senior year and later a full-time job as the manager of programs at the Red Sox Foundation at Fenway Park.
There, Blume oversaw the youth softball and baseball programming and worked to secure grants, sponsors and donations for the foundation.
He also met his future wife, Danielle, who was volunteering at the organization. The two started dating and were living in Quincy, Mass., about 10 miles from Boston. They married last year and welcomed their baby girl, Charlotte, three months ago.
“Being a father is great, it’s super rewarding,” he said. “It’s the best thing ever.”
Blume said his decision to leave the Red Sox Foundation came as he and his wife were preparing to have a baby. He was working long hours at that job, especially in the summer while baseball season was well underway.
“The work I did was incredible, and I loved every minute of it, but there came a point where I knew I was going to have a child, and I wanted to be more present in her life,” he said. “And this position here at the Y that opened up allows me to spend more time with my family but also take the great work I was doing there and bring it here in a very similar capacity.”
Blume said he and Danielle, who works from home for Salesforce, a software company headquartered in San Francisco, have enjoyed settling into the Monadnock Region and look forward to raising their daughter here.
“Being involved in the community is always amazing,” he said. “My family and I just moved here, and we want to be a presence and be helpful to others. But that has always been who I am, no matter where I live.”
