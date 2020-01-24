BOSTON — As Michelle Carter walked free from the Bristol County House of Correction Thursday, the grandmother of Conrad Roy III said she hopes 11 months in jail changed the young woman from the heartless teen who encouraged Roy to kill himself in a landmark manslaughter case that gained worldwide attention.
“It’s hard to understand how anybody could do such a thing,” Janice Roy told the Herald. “I just hope the jail time did some good for her, maybe changed her outlook on things. My grandson’s gone, and we’re very sad about that.”
Carter, now 23, walked out of the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Mass., at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with three staff members — one carrying her belongings in two garbage bags — and got into a black Jeep in which her parents and lawyer were waiting.
They did not speak to reporters. In an email, her attorney, Joseph P. Cataldo, said: “I am very pleased Michelle is home. Future legal plans will be announced in due course.” He declined to be more specific.
Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s 2014 suicide.
Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson, responding to Roy family criticism, said Carter was a “model inmate” and was released four months early because state law allows 10 days off for good behavior for each month served.
“I feel for the family,” Hodgson said. “It’s a very, very sad case. I understand the family’s emotion. … We can’t undo what’s already been done.”
Carter was a “model inmate … spending her time doing productive things,” including gardening, Hodgson said. She had access to mental health counseling, he said. Her job at the jail was serving meals, said Jonathan Darling, the sheriff’s spokesman.
Carter was 17 when in a phone call with Roy, she ordered the Mattapoisett, Mass., 18-year-old to “get back in” his carbon monoxide-filled truck on July 12, 2014, after he expressed second thoughts about killing himself.
Cataldo argued her involuntary manslaughter conviction violated her First Amendment right to free speech because it was based solely on words that she texted or spoke. But the state’s Supreme Judicial Court upheld Carter’s conviction as a youthful offender, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.
“The U.S. Supreme Court decision not to hear the appeal and her release today brings closure,” Roy’s aunt, Becki Maki, said in a statement. “It’s been a painfully long six years, and we are ready to move on. While we are disappointed that she was not required to serve her full sentence, it doesn’t change that Conrad is forever gone. We will continue to remember him and honor him. We will also continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention in the hopes that no other family has to face this kind of pain.”