Name: Michael Remy
Age: 31
How long have you lived in Keene? 8 years in Keene; 22 years in Westmoreland
Family: My parents and brother were born and raised around Keene (my grandmother still lives in Keene)
Education: KHS 2007; bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Babson College 2011 (concentration in Entrepreneurship & Strategic Management)
Occupation: Senior Director of Operational Network Strategy at C&S Wholesale Grocers (12 years)
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Currently on the board for Keene Young Professionals Network (Events Chair & Lead on Taste of Keene event) and Monadnock United Way (Impact and Evaluation Committee Chair); Promote the Region Taskforce
Public/government service: Current at-large City Councilor, current Planning Board member and former Zoning Board member
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
The City should continue to standardize and streamline our land development code, getting out of the way of developers trying to build new and modernize our existing housing stock. The recently adopted Land Use Code update for the downtown area is a big step in the right direction. As someone who has grown up in the area, I greatly appreciate that small town feel that some of our more restrictive land use codes encourage, but there is a tradeoff: lower density restricts the supply of available land and limits the number of new housing units that can be built. This drives housing costs higher.
This past summer, I led the team that organized the Taste of Keene Food Festival in Keene’s downtown. This event highlighted our incredible restaurants and everything special about living in a small city.
We need a balanced approach that protects the small-town character we love but allows for the development of more modern —and affordable — housing that we need to grow.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state, and what would you do to combat this?
Outside of my role as a city councilor, I am responsible for analyzing the financial strength of complex businesses typically larger than $100M in revenue. On the City’s Finance, Organization, and Personnel Committee, I have used my professional skills to scrutinize the budget and capital spending. Keene’s staff do an excellent job of managing the City’s finances, but oversight and keeping a careful eye on spending will always be important.
Cities our size are typically “bedroom” communities on the outskirts of larger population centers. This allows them to share the cost of regional needs for social services and infrastructure. Keene stands alone in the southwest. We also have high expectations for schools, social services, and infrastructure. These ever growing needs continuously apply pressure on expense side of the City’s ledger. Funding and revenue sharing from the state is also never guaranteed. We have a lot of work to do at the local level to ensure Keene is an affordable place to live. Key initiatives over the next two years will be incentivizing the development of new housing units to expand the tax base and fighting for our fair share of state and federal funds.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
The City Manager and her team have done a great job finding and leveraging available state and federal funds to reduce the city’s direct burden when it comes to upgrading our infrastructure. Leveraging these state and federal funds in conjunction with a well-designed Capital Improvement Plan, through which the city sets aside funds each year for major projects, will help us to continue to make rapid progress in these areas. The federal government is also working on a bill containing $47 billion in climate resiliency funding. If that bill passes, I‘m certain the city will do everything we can to ensure our projects are funded. I can be reached at remyforkeene@gmail.com for any additional clarity or questions