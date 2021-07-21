Keene City Councilor Michael Giacomo said he intends to resign his position sometime in the coming week after purchasing a home outside his ward.
Giacomo, a Ward 3 councilor, recently bought a home on Hurricane Road, in Ward 5, with his wife, Rachel Eschle. He said Wednesday that the move from their Union Street house is in progress, and that he won't cast any votes before stepping down, as the council is currently on its summer vacation. (The City Council skips a meeting in August.)
"It's been a wild two years with COVID and everything," he said. "But it's been fun. I've learned a lot and worked with some real good people, and I'm pretty happy with where the council is right now as far as the people on it."
Giacomo was elected in 2019 and is midway through his first term, which is set to expire in 2023.
He said he has no immediate plans to run for council again under his new address. However, he didn't rule out the possibility of a council run in the future.
With Keene's primary elections coming up in the fall, no city residents have publicly announced plans to seek election in Ward 3. In addition to Giacomo, the ward is represented by Councilor Andrew Madison, who was elected to the council by his fellow councilors earlier this year to fill the seat vacated in February when Councilor Terry Clark resigned.