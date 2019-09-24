PETERBOROUGH — Best-selling novelist Michael Chabon will step down as chairman of the board of the MacDowell Colony next spring, according to Jonathan Gourlay, the communications manager for the artists’ collective.
Chabon took on the role in 2010, following the 17-year tenure of Canadian-American novelist and TV anchor Robert McNeil.
Gourlay said a search panel has been assembled by the board to search for Chabon’s successor.
“There are no strict [term limits], but he had been doing it almost for a decade and decided it was time for someone new to become chairperson,” Gourlay told The Sentinel via email.
Chabon, a Pulitzer Prize winner, wrote parts of three of his bestselling novels while staying at the MacDowell Colony, according to the organization’s website.