If you feel like you’ve spent this fall playing hide-and-squeak with resolute rodents, you’re not alone.
When sitting down to enjoy a movie in his Chesterfield home this fall, Matthew Garland said he could expect to see five or six mice scurry across the living room throughout the duration of the film.
The critters were everywhere — in the kitchen and the bedroom, leaving dirty, smelly evidence of their presence wherever they went.
“There would be droppings — on the table, on the counters,” he said. “We’d Clorox-wipe everything before we used it.”
Garland moved to Grafton, Vt., this month, and he said the onslaught of mice was a factor in that decision. Part of the issue could be attributed to the house itself, he said, as the cabin where he lived for a year and a half was in a wooded area and built sometime in the 1970s. But the mice weren’t much of a bother last year.
“By the time we left, there was nothing they hadn’t touched,” he said.
And it appears Garland hasn’t been the only one navigating a rodent problem this season.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the worst year we’ve ever heard, but it’s in the top three or four probably,” said John Lamoureux, owner of Keene Pest Control, which has been in business for four decades.
The company has been using noticeably more products this year than in the past, he said, though the high volume of calls hasn’t been straining on Keene Pest Control’s three pest techs.
“We’ve definitely been going through a lot more bait and bait stations and stuff than we normally have in the last … few years,” Lamoureux said Wednesday.
So what’s to blame for the crowds of critters making themselves at home in your home?
The 2019 and 2020 fall seasons yielded an unusually abundant crop of acorns across the Monadnock Region and much of the rest of New Hampshire, according to Meade Cadot, a naturalist at The Harris Center for Conservation Education.
“This is not the way mast supply usually happens,” he said in an email, “and it allowed many mice to winter over and make many more mice.”
Mast is the annual crop of nuts, seeds and fruit, Cadot explained.
This year, the varmints weren’t so lucky. The acorn crop wasn’t nearly as plentiful as the last two years, leaving “lots of mice looking for new larder and new digs,” Cadot said.
And what could be cozier than the kitchens, bedrooms and basements of Monadnock Region homes?
There are other theories among naturalists and field biologists. Some point to N.H. Fish and Game furbearer records that indicate a population decline in animals that hunt mice, such as red and gray foxes and fishers, Cadot said.
Lamoureux said people struggling with critters in their homes should conduct a thorough examination of their properties — checking for gaps in their foundations and taking care of any rot they find.
“The best solution is to keep those holes sealed up,” he said.