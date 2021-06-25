With its debut single earlier this month, the local metalcore band In Shallows wants people struggling with mental illness to know they aren’t alone.
Vocalist Colin Trombley, a North Swanzey native, said “Phantom Grace,” which the self-taught group released June 11, draws inspiration from his own recent battle with “internal demons.”
“Everybody in the world struggles with [mental health], whether it’s a small dose or a big dose,” he said. “It’s something that we can all kind of relate, and we just wanted to make a song outlining that.”
Founded in late 2019, In Shallows — comprising Trombley, a human-resources adviser in Boston; guitarist Bobby Wharton of Keene; bassist Cameron Bostwick of Keene; and drummer Nick Keane of North Swanzey — has deep ties to the Monadnock Region.
The four members, all of whom are 29, grew up in the area: Wharton and Keane are from Richmond and attended Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, where they met Trombley. They knew Bostwick, a Keene native, through mutual friends.
The Monadnock trio bonded as kids over a shared interest in heavy metal, according to Keane, who said he and Wharton listened to music together on the school bus, with each taking one earbud.
“When you got home from school when you lived in Richmond, there really wasn’t much to do,” he said. “I ended up getting myself a drum set … and I’d bring it over to Bobby’s house every now and again. It just kind of stemmed from that.”
Despite having no formal training, Wharton, Keane and Trombley, who said he started “screaming” — an aggressive vocal technique common in metal — in his family’s minivan at 16, chose to dedicate more time to music a couple years ago. They added Bostwick, who works locally for the tree-removal firm Asplundh, to the mix last year, Trombley said.
“None of us have ever been in a band,” he said. “We all just got together and started working through it.”
The group’s name is an ironic twist on their goal of exploring the depth of complex issues through music, according to Trombley. In Shallows brands itself as a metalcore band — a hybrid genre that combines elements of heavy metal and punk rock.
Trombley wrote the lyrics for “Phantom Grace,” which he said “got a lot off my chest” during a difficult time, before bringing them to Wharton for musical accompaniment. Wharton said hearing Trombley talk about his inspiration for the song helped him develop an instrumental track for it.
“I just felt like it needed to be an aggressive song,” he said. “… I just tried to write the most heavy song possible to fit the vibe that he was trying to go for.”
The band made a demo of “Phantom Grace” last fall and recorded the song at an upstate New York studio owned by producer Robbie Litchfield — who plays guitar for the Vermont metalcore group Saving Vice — before the end of the year, according to Trombley. They delayed its release, however, until after filming a music video for the song earlier this year, he said.
“We waited until we got the music video all figured out,” he said. “We took our time with it. There was no rush.”
The video, produced by Concord-based photographer Ian Urquhart, features the band performing “Phantom Grace” mixed with narrative cuts of a clearly agitated Trombley — clad in a black hoodie — crashing through the woods of Richmond. Its frequent use of mirrors, with many shots filmed in reflection, is meant to remind people that mental illness is an internal, often unseen battle, Trombley said. The video has racked up more than 5,000 views on Facebook and close to 800 more on YouTube.
Trombley called the public response to “Phantom Grace,” which has also been played more than 1,000 times on Spotify, “pretty overwhelming.”
A 2014 graduate of Keene State College, he said the band’s local connections have helped it get off the ground quickly after launching. In Shallows threw a release party for its debut single in North Swanzey, according to Trombley, and the band had nearly sold out of its first batch of merchandise by Thursday.
“I’ve made a lot of good friends throughout the town and [by] kind of being a genuine person,” he said. “… Everybody’s just kind of on board with us.”
The new single will be on a five-song EP that In Shallows recently finished recording. The group plans to release another single before dropping the full EP later this year, Wharton said, adding that they want to also start doing live performances in 2022.
“We’re just taking one step at a time,” he said. “We want to get the rest of our songs out before we even try to book any shows because we can’t play a one-song set.”
Keane credited the band’s followers with helping to hype up the release of “Phantom Grace,” adding that the support has been “overwhelming.”
“It’s super cool to have these people be supportive of something you’re doing,” he said.