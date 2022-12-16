With a winter storm that began early Friday morning expected to last through Saturday evening, weather experts are urging people to drive with caution on the roads.
Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the Monadnock Region is on track for 4-to-8 inches of snow Friday, with an additional inch on Saturday.
According to Baron, the snowfall will be pretty consistent throughout Friday — with the heaviest precipitation in the afternoon — before tapering off in the early evening Saturday.
Baron said that those who need to drive should be mindful of the road conditions.
“Take it slow,” he said Friday. “Increase your following distance from the vehicle in front of you, use your headlights and clear your car of snow and ice before you leave.”
Reports of crashes — including one in Swanzey — and downed trees were popping up across the region Friday morning.
The school districts for Fall Mountain, Monadnock, ConVal closed school Friday. Schools in Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland were having a remote learning day, according to district websites.
Hinsdale, Marlborough, Jaffrey-Rindge, Stoddard and Winchester schools were simply closed for the day.
Due to projected forecasts, Eversource reported Thursday they had positioned crews and equipment across the state to be poised to handle any power outages or downed trees.
Doug Foley, Eversource president of N.H. operations, said in a Thursday news release the company was keeping a close eye on the potential for heavy and wet snow that can cause damage to trees and electric lines.
“We encourage our customers to prepare ahead of time by stocking a storm kit and charging all devices, and also remind our customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees who will be responding in challenging road conditions,” he said.
