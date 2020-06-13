President Donald Trump has endorsed one of the Republicans hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
“Corky Messner will be a fantastic Senator for New Hampshire,” Trump said in a news release Messner’s campaign issued Friday. “A West Point graduate, he served our country in the Army with distinction. Strong on jobs, crime, veterans, and the Second Amendment. Corky has my complete and total endorsement!”
Messner, of Wolfeboro, is vying against Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Andy Martin of Manchester for the Republican nomination in the state primary in September.
Shaheen faces challenges from fellow Democrats Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene as she seeks a third term.
The general election is Nov. 3.