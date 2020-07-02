Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, has declared U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro the “Make America Great Again” candidate of the week.
“Proud to name @CorkyForSenate this week’s #MAGA candidate of the week! Corky is a West Point Grad & Army vet who will fight to put America first & defend our God-given rights,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “We need to flip this seat to protect our Senate majority!”
As previously reported, President Trump endorsed Messner last month.
Messner is one of four candidates in the Republican primary for Democrat Jeanne Shaheen’s seat in the Senate. The others are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Andy Martin of Manchester.
As she seeks her third term in Washington, Shaheen, of Madbury, faces challenges from two people within her party: Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.
The primary is Sept. 8.