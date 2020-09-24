With the COVID-19 pandemic likely to continue affecting American life into 2021, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner said empowering businesses to reopen safely is a key part of getting the economy back on track while also mitigating the spread of the virus.
During his travels around New Hampshire, Messner, 63, who lives in Wolfeboro, said he has spoken with many business owners who have been able to reopen safely by coming up with ways to implement suggestions and requirements from various levels of government. He said this guidance seems to be working, pointing to New Hampshire’s steadily declining unemployment numbers. The state’s COVID-19 case count has remained generally low in the past couple of months.
“The creativity of local businesses has really impressed me,” Messner said Wednesday in a Zoom meeting of The Sentinel’s editorial board. “In order for a business to be successful, customers must feel safe going there. Businesses are looking at the guidance provided by the state and federal governments and following that guidance to open their business safely.”
He also said there should be a continued emphasis on finding a vaccine and treatments for the illness, as well as protection for residents of long-term care facilities and financial support for people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. He said he thought a recent $500 billion aid package put forth by congressional Republicans, which included extended unemployment benefits and included more aid for small businesses, was a good starting point, though the proposal was rejected by Democrats, who felt the package didn’t go far enough.
Messner, an entrepreneur, is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from Madbury, in November’s general election. Also on the ballot is Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, running as a Libertarian.
Messner was endorsed ahead of the September primary by President Donald Trump. And while he and Trump tend to align on most issues, Messner says, there are a few things the president has done that he would approach differently.
“I don’t believe that some of the verbiage that he uses at times on Twitter is something I would do,” Messner said.
Messner also took aim at the president’s use of tariffs, saying that they can sometimes be an effective tool for negotiating trade agreements, but he doesn’t see them as a long-term solution to disputes with America’s trading partners.
Coming from a military background, Messner said he also has a strong interest in military affairs. He said it’s time to bring the troops home from combat zones like Afghanistan and Iraq, but the U.S. should continue to keep troops stationed in allied countries in strategic locations. Messner is a West Point graduate and completed Ranger school before serving in the Army in West Germany during the Cold War.
When it comes to what warrants the use of military force, Messner said he subscribes to the Powell Doctrine, referring to a philosophy of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. It involves a sort of checklist that asks how significant a national security threat the target is, whether a strike would have broad support and whether a mission has a clear and attainable objective.
“If there’s a compelling, significant national security interest, I think that would justify going in,” he said, “as long as we can accomplish the objective and have an immediate exit strategy.”
Messner said he’s also interested in having a very broad conversation about race and policing issues, saying that everyone needs to be brought to the table. While he acknowledged there are “bad apples” serving as police officers who should be held accountable, he said they represent such a small percentage of the country’s active police force that he doesn’t feel it rises to the level of systemic racism.
Additionally, he pointed to crimes perpetrated by Black people against other other Black people and said that’s an issue he’d like to work on.
He also said he believes there should be a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers — children of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. when they were young. Messner said he feels the response should be flexible depending on the age of a child when they first entered the country — coming to the United States as an older teenager is different than coming here as an infant or younger child, he noted.
In addressing claims from the left that he is a climate-change denier, Messner emphasized his belief that the Earth’s climate is indeed shifting and said people should do whatever is within their power to protect the planet. However, he said the issue has become politicized, with extreme views on both sides of the aisle.
He accused Democrats, specifically those who were involved in drafting the “Green New Deal,” of using the climate crisis to pass unrelated policy goals. The Green New Deal is a sweeping legislative package introduced by progressive lawmakers that aims to address both climate change and economic inequality.
“One of the things I have proposed is to put together a group of unbiased scientists — if you can find them ... and really come up with some recommendations about this,” he said, “and to determine if there’s something that we can actually do to mitigate this.”