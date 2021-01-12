The Cheshire County Republican Committee has chosen new leaders, according to Richard Merkt, who was elected to succeed Marilyn Huston as the committee’s chair.
The 32-member committee Saturday also elected N.H. Rep. Jennifer Rhodes of Winchester to fill Merkt’s role as vice chair, Jane Lane of Keene for another term as secretary and Edwin “Smoky” Smith of Hinsdale as treasurer, according to a news release issued by Merkt that morning.
All of the terms are for two years, Merkt said, and the change of officers took effect immediately after results were announced.
Merkt, a Westmoreland resident, has lived in Cheshire County since 2017. He ran for one of four seats representing the county’s first district in the N.H. House during the Nov. 3 election, but he and the race’s three other Republican candidates were defeated by the Democratic incumbents.
He is a member of the N.H. State Republican Committee, was the Cheshire GOP Committee’s vice chair in 2019 and 2020, and is also a member of the Keene Rotary and a volunteer at the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
“Richard Merkt is an experienced and energetic leader, with a superb background in business management and government,” Huston, a Keene resident, who nominated Merkt, said in a prepared statement. “He will continue our efforts to strengthen the Cheshire County Republican Committee and make our Committee a powerful advocate for Cheshire County’s economic growth.”
Rhodes was elected in November to her first term in the N.H. House, ousting longtime Rep. Bruce Tatro, D-Swanzey.
Merkt said the Cheshire County GOP will be working on a series of objectives over the next two years that will build upon “the success achieved under our outgoing Chair.”
“Our county faces major challenges, including attracting and retaining businesses and jobs,” Merkt said. “We will focus on these issues, promote core Republican principles of low taxes and smaller government, and put forward a full slate of qualified GOP candidates for state and local elected offices.”