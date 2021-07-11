CHARLESTOWN — Police have released the identities of the two men involved in the ultra-light aircraft crash Saturday at Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown.
Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vt., died in the crash, according to a news release issued Sunday afternoon by the Charlestown Police Department. The other occupant of the aircraft was identified as Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash, police say.
At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the town's dispatch center was alerted to the crash of an ultra-light single-engine aircraft, which was carrying two men. One of the men, later identified as Harrison, was found dead at the scene. Rivkin was transported to a hospital for injuries, according to police.
Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors declined to provide further details of the incident.
In addition to Charlestown police and fire departments, N.H. State Police, Claremont Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance Service assisted on the scene, according to information provided Saturday by local police.
Morningside Flight Park advertises itself as a destination for hang gliding, paragliding, ziplining and camping.