Keene police have released the names of two local men injured in a shooting accident Sunday morning.
Jeffrey Nesbitt, 72, of Swanzey suffered a gunshot wound to his hand after he accidentally fired a loaded weapon during a demonstration at a gun range, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. Police had previously said the man thought he was picking up a “dummy” gun.
The bullet traveled through Nesbitt’s hand and into the abdomen of Robert Bergevin, 78, of Surry, Tenney said.
Both men were taken to Cheshire Medical Center, according to police, who do not know the extent of their injuries or their condition.
Neither man was on the list of patients for which the hospital can release information, a hospital official said today.
Reached by phone today, Nesbitt declined comment. Bergevin could not be reached.
Tenney said the incident is still under investigation and it isn’t clear whether criminal charges will be brought in the case.