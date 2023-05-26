Towns across the Monadnock Region will commemorate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies. Here’s a look at some of the events planned:
Dublin: On Monday at 11:15 a.m., the parade will step off from the Yankee Publishing parking lot and march to the cemetery for a short service and then to the flagpole in the village for a ceremony. Any veterans needing a ride in the parade can contact Brian Barden at 603-803-1365. After the ceremony, hot dogs and ice cream will be served on the side lawn of the Dublin Community Center (the DubHub). A lunch for veterans will be in the North Room of the center. The town’s recreation committee and the community center are sponsoring the post-parade events.
Hinsdale: On Monday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the cemetery on Depot Street, and travel down Main Street. The community center will have water, coffee, bubbles and flags available before the parade begins.
Jaffrey: The observance begins on Monday at 7:30 a.m., when honor guards and troops from John Humiston American Legion Post 11 and Jaffrey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 will visit cemeteries in town. At 10:30 a.m., the parade will form at the Blake Street parking lot and step off at 10:45 a.m., proceeding to the Civil War Memorial in front of the library, and the Korean-Vietnam Memorial Park before concluding at the Buddy Monument on the common, where the flag will be raised at noon. The speaker is Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick, a retired Coast Guard senior chief petty officer. The event is organized by the American Legion and VFW posts and the town of Jaffrey. Veterans who prefer to ride in the parade can call Marc Tieger at 603-532-8765.
Keene: On Monday, the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Gilbo Avenue. It will proceed north on Main Street to the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street, where a ceremony will be held. (No parking on either side of Washington Street from Central Square to Washington Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.)
Marlborough: On Sunday at noon, a service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery. The parade begins at 2 p.m. from Main Street to Veterans Park. Presented by the American Legion Croteau-Coutts-Ford Post 24.
Peterborough: On Monday, veterans will assemble for the parade at 8:45 a.m. at Veterans’ Way next to Bellows-Nichols Insurance on Main Street. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. and marches to the Main Street Bridge, where there will be a Sea Service ceremony with assistance from the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Monadnock Squadron. From there, the parade continues on Main Street to Grove Street to the Veterans’ Memorial Gates next to the Town House, where the rest of the ceremony will be held. The speaker will be John Franklin of Peterborough.
Rindge: The town’s Memorial Day observance will begin Monday at 12:30 p.m. with a tribute to World War II veterans at Rindge Memorial School. The parade will assemble on Payson Hill Road at 12:45 p.m., stepping off at 1 p.m. to march to the Goddard Road Cemetery with a tribute at the Civil War monument. It will then return to the center of town with tributes at the Minute Man Boulder, the Early Settlers Monument and to World War I veterans. The event will conclude at Veterans Memorial Park. The parade’s grand marshal is Rindge resident Moe Gagnon, a U.S. Navy veteran.
Cathedral of the Pines will hold its annual service Tuesday at 10 a.m. The guest speaker is Col. Brian Palmer (retired), a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Palmer’s father is a past trustee of the Cathedral.
Swanzey: On Monday, the parade will begin at 2 p.m., moving from South Winchester Street south to the Denman Thompson Bridge, where a ceremony will be held honoring the U.S. Navy. It will continue on the street to the cemetery, where a ceremony will honor Civil War veterans. The parade will conclude at the Community Church of West Swanzey on Holbrook Avenue for a final service and wreath-laying. Presented by the American Legion Post 84.
Troy: On Monday, the parade and ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Troy Common.
