Area communities will mark the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Here are some of the ceremonies in the region:
Jaffrey will host a parade and hold observances. At 7:30 a.m., Honor Guards and troops from John Humiston American Legion Post 11 and Jaffrey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 will visit cemeteries in town, where prayers will be offered, “Taps” played and a salute given to veterans who have died. The parade will assemble at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion on Webster Street, and step off at 10:45 a.m., proceeding to the Civil War Memorial in front of the library, the Korean-Vietnam Memorial Park, and ending with ceremonies at the Buddy Monument on the common where the flag will be raised at noon. The speaker is Irvin Norwood, an Air Force veteran and Jaffrey native. Veterans who would prefer to ride rather than walk can call Marc Tieger at 532-8765. The event is sponsored by the town of Jaffrey and the American Legion and VFW posts.
Keene’s Memorial Day parade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. on Gilbo Avenue, and proceed to Main Street and then to Washington Street, ending at the monument at the Keene Recreation Center. A ceremony will be held there, with former N.H. Senate President Tom Eaton as the guest speaker. The event is organized by the Keene Veterans Council.
Swanzey’s parade will begin Monday at 2 p.m. on the bridge on Denman Thompson Highway. It will stop at Old Homestead Cemetery and then march to the monument in front of the West Swanzey Community Church. Swanzey Police Chief Thomas R. De Angelis, a veteran, will speak at the ceremony.
Members of the American Legion and the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts have decorated veterans’ graves with new flags in Swanzey cemeteries.
Special note is being made of Swanzey veterans who died in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars:
Homestead Cemetery: Ebenezer F. Cross, who died at the Andersonville Prison in 1864, during the Civil War; C.L. Emmons, who died in a Confederate prison in Florence, S.C., in 1864.
Also, Major Gen. Philemon Whitcomb, a Revolutionary War veteran.
Mount Caesar Cemetery: 1st Sgt. John P. Stone, killed in action in the Civil War.
Oak Hill Cemetery: Rodney Lawrence, who died at age 19 during the Civil War.