Memorial Day parades and ceremonies are planned in a number of local communities. They include:
Dublin: A Memorial Day parade will begin Monday at 11:15 a.m., forming in the Yankee Publishing parking lot. Refreshments will be served afterward at the Dublin Community Center. At 1 p.m., the dedication of the Korean and Vietnam War plaques will be held at town hall.
Jaffrey: On Monday at 7:30 a.m., honor guards and troops from John Humiston American Legion Post 11 and Jaffrey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 will visit cemeteries in town, where prayers will be offered and taps played, and veterans saluted. The parade will form at the Blake Street parking lot at 10:30 a.m., and step off at 10:45 a.m. The parade will travel to the Civil War Memorial in front of the library, the Korean-Vietnam Memorial Park, and to the Buddy Monument on the common, where a ceremony will be held. The flag will be raised at noon, and the speaker is retired Army Lt. Col. Roy S. Lombardo Jr. The event is organized by the town of Jaffrey, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613, and John Humiston American Legion Post 11. Veterans who would prefer to ride can contact Marc Tieger at 603-532-8765.
Keene: The Memorial Day parade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. on Gilbo Avenue, and proceed to Main Street and then to Washington Street, ending at the monument at the Keene Recreation Center, where a ceremony will be held. The event is organized by the Keene Veterans Council.
Peterborough: The event begins Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Memorial Gates on Grove Street next to the Town House. Ed Lowy is scheduled to play taps, Mark Briggs to sing the national anthem and the American Heritage Girls to sing. Also participating are the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Monadnock Squadron and the Sixth New Hampshire Volunteers.
Rindge: Memorial Day services will be held at Cathedral of the Pines Monday at 10 a.m.
Swanzey: The Memorial Day parade will begin Monday at 2 p.m. at Cutler School, followed by a ceremony in front of the veterans monument in West Swanzey. A team will render honors while a wreath is placed on the monument. The Monadnock Regional High School Band will play a concert of patriotic music, and Girl Scouts, Cub and Boy Scouts and cadets from the Civil Air Patrol will also take part. A lunch reception prepared by members of the West Swanzey Community Church will follow the ceremony in the church’s social hall. The event is organized by American Legion Post 84 in Swanzey.
Troy: A parade and ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Troy Common.