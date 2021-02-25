As Keene officials continue to discuss the future of 5G wireless infrastructure in the city, councilors heard arguments Wednesday for and against the technology from members of a state commission that studied its impacts.
Kent Chamberlin, a University of New Hampshire electrical and computer engineering professor, addressed the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on behalf of the commission's majority opinion that 5G poses a health risk. David Maloney, director of local affairs for the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association, spoke on behalf of the minority, arguing in favor of the technology.
Each was given 10 minutes to present their positions, and members of the public were also given a chance to weigh in.
The City Council approved an ordinance laying out the parameters for installing small-cell wireless facilities — box-like structures that transmit the radio waves that allow people to connect to the Internet — in April. In the fall, Keene received its first applications to build them.
The latest generation of wireless broadband technology, 5G has come under fire due to concerns about the frequency of radio waves it uses to get customers online. The state's 13-member commission was established following the passage of House Bill 522 in July 2019 and tasked with reviewing studies and speaking with experts about the impacts of the technology.
Chamberlin said the commission looked at various studies, which he said were published by some of the most prestigious publications, and found that the radio waves given off by 5G technology can pose a wide range of risks, from mental health issues to fertility problems, and can even harm plant life.
"Conclusions that [the majority] drew ... is that cellphone radiation, including 5G, poses a significant threat to human health and the environment," he said. "Thousands of papers support that, and to ignore that by saying, 'Cellphone radiation won't hurt you,' I don't see how you can come to that conclusion."
He also described the Federal Communications Commission, the body that regulates wireless technology, as a "captive agency," arguing the FCC is unduly influenced by the very industry it seeks to regulate.
Chamberlin said it's clear there are risks associated with the technology; what's unclear is just how significant those risks are. While not entirely opposed to 5G, he said he wants it to be rolled out safely.
Maloney, however, said the presentations to the commission were one-sided and focused almost exclusively on studies that found risks. He said there's an abundance of research that shows the technology is safe when operated within the guidelines established by the FCC.
"Numerous independent analyses of peer-reviewed studies conducted over several decades by national and international organizations support the safety of the FCC's [radio frequency] exposure limits," Maloney said.
The federal government has long regulated communications technology, he added, because of the need for a uniform system that works from state to state.
Maloney also argued that the recommendations of the majority report "run counter" to the will of local residents. Citing a Harris Poll, he said 89 percent of people said last year that they would describe access to fast and reliable Internet service as "critical." Maloney said this consideration was absent from the majority report.
Another member of the commission to sign the minority report, David Juvet of the N.H. Business and Industry Association, also spoke, saying the pandemic limited the amount of time the committee had to hear from experts.
Last month, then City Councilor Terry Clark asked for a review of the city's ordinance on small wireless facilities, but the PLD Committee tabled the matter to examine it further. Councilor Philip Jones said reviewing Clark's request might be the appropriate opportunity to address some of the concerns brought up during Wednesday's meeting.
The floor of the Zoom meeting was opened to members of the public, several of whom took the opportunity to give feedback. Jennifer Friedman said one of the proposed small-cell facilities in Keene would be installed in front of a neighbor's house, less than 100 feet from her home. She said she's concerned not only about health impacts but about how it would affect her property values as well.
"How am I ever going to sell this house if I ever want to," she asked, "with a giant tower out in front of it?"
The proposed facilities would be long, narrow poles about 40 feet high and are planned for use as 4G facilities.
Another speaker was Kyle Orangio, who is not a Keene resident but identified himself as a staff member at the Global Disinformation Index, a nonpartisan organization that seeks to stop the spread of false information. He said 5G technology has fallen victim to "adversarial narratives" that seek to divide people, make them angry and "erode trust in institutions."
"We've discovered that the anti-5G movement has been propped up for years by a series of half-truths and has received amplification, foreign and domestic, in order to generate long-term conflict, slow progress and try to further hamper innovation in the U.S. and Europe," he said.
Councilor Michael Giacomo, who is not a member of the PLD Committee, raised questions about the merit of the studies the majority report based its findings on, while Clark, who is a county commissioner, said Cheshire County is focusing its connectivity initiatives on fiber-optic cable, which he said is both safer and more energy efficient.
The committee did not state Wednesday when it would bring Clark's request to consider amending the small wireless ordinance back to the table for further discussion.