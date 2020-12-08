A member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the governor’s office announced.
A case investigation determined that the person was not a close contact of the governor in the relevant time frame, the office said.
The employee was last in the office Wednesday and has been quarantining since waking up with a fever Thursday.
While Sununu is not required to quarantine under the current public-health guidance, he will monitor for symptoms, his office said.
One other member of the office was determined to have been in close contact with the person within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms and is currently quarantining, according to the announcement.
“Transparency is paramount in public health crises, and this instance is no exception,” Sununu said in the statement. “Like many workplaces across the state and country, the State House is not immune. I would like to thank the member of my team for immediately quarantining and following all public health guidance, and wish them good health as they recover from COVID-19.”