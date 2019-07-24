EXETER — Peter Aresco, owner of Brookside Market and Deli, was awoken early this morning to hear great news: A single winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $168 million was sold at his store with the winner drawn Tuesday night.
“I was laying in bed when my partner yelled about it about 5:30 or 6 in the morning,” Aresco said. “He started getting texts and messages from friends. I’ve been getting a lot of calls this morning.”
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The winner of the ticket was not immediately known Monday morning, NH Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said.
McCann said the 51 Hampton Road store in Exeter is the first New Hampshire store to sell a jackpot-winning ticket. NH Lottery joined the game in January 2010. The game is played in 44 states along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Exeter store will receive $75,000 for selling the winning ticket, she said.
Aresco said the prize will be very helpful for his business, which he has owned for about a year and a half.
“Pizza and subs are the big part of our business, and we’ll buy some equipment to help with that,” he said. “We’ll also do something for our employees because they’re our lifeline. We’ll share this with them because they’re great employees.”
If the jackpot winner chooses the annuity option, he or she will receive $168 million in payments (before taxes) over 30 years. The cash option is $108.8 million.
Any prize greater than $5,000 requires the lottery to withhold 24 percent for federal taxes only, McCann said.
The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 1-4-23-40-45 Megaball 11.
There had been no jackpot winner since June 7, when a winning ticket was sold in San Diego.
Tuesday’s jackpot was the fifth winning ticket in 2019.