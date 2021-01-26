An informational meeting about a construction project slated to begin later this year on Roxbury Street will be hosted Tuesday by Keene public works staff.
The work is scheduled to start in the spring as part of the city’s Roxbury Street Flood Improvement Project, according to a memo the public works department issued Monday morning. The construction is expected to significantly affect vehicle access and parking on Roxbury Street between Main and 93rd streets.
Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held on Zoom and kick off at 5 p.m., will give people a chance to learn more about the project, including its scope and the anticipated impacts, the memo says. There will also be information about the city’s plans for mitigating issues stemming from detours, noise, dust and other problems that commonly result from construction, and attendees can provide feedback, as well.
To tune in to the conversation, go to www.zoom.us/join and enter the webinar ID number 844 0944 3680. People can also participate by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering the same webinar ID number. Those who call in will also be asked to enter a passcode, which is 607954.
For any additional questions about this meeting, contact the public works department at 352-6550.