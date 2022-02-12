The N.H. Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public information session Tuesday on plans for Route 202 in Jaffrey, including replacing the intersection of Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Route 124 and Route 202 in downtown Jaffrey, seen here last July, with a roundabout.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
JAFFREY — The N.H. Department of Transportation is set to host a public meeting Tuesday evening to update residents on the final design for a long-planned construction project in downtown Jaffrey.
Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., with a presentation at 7, in the Jaffrey Fire Department’s meeting room, 138 Turnpike Road. Residents can also participate in the meeting via Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found at www.townofjaffrey.com.
At the meeting, “the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment,” according to a news release from NHDOT.
The project, which is meant to eliminate downtown congestion, would replace a five-way intersection — where Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Turnpike Road (Route 124) and Route 202 converge — with a new roundabout. One spoke of that hub would connect with another roundabout via a new bridge over the Contoocook River.