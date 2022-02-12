JAFFREY — The N.H. Department of Transportation is set to host a public meeting Tuesday evening to update residents on the final design for a long-planned construction project in downtown Jaffrey.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., with a presentation at 7, in the Jaffrey Fire Department’s meeting room, 138 Turnpike Road. Residents can also participate in the meeting via Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found at www.townofjaffrey.com.

At the meeting, “the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment,” according to a news release from NHDOT.

Construction on the state-funded project, which carries a total cost of $15 million, is scheduled to begin in 2023, according to the state’s latest Ten-Year Transportation Plan.

The project, which is meant to eliminate downtown congestion, would replace a five-way intersection — where Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Turnpike Road (Route 124) and Route 202 converge — with a new roundabout. One spoke of that hub would connect with another roundabout via a new bridge over the Contoocook River.

