STODDARD — One person was set to be airlifted for medical treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Route 9, a dispatcher from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said early Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 11:30 and involved at least three patients, according to Mutual Aid. Three ambulances were at the scene, and a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter was en route, the dispatcher said.
She did not know the extent of people's injuries. The Stoddard Fire Department was not immediately reachable for more information.
The crash took place in the vicinity of Mr. Mike's at 1275 Route 9, where traffic was one-way alternating, and the road was fully open around 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. More information will be published when it becomes available.