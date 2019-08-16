A Peterborough man who was found dead in Lake Winnipesaukee earlier this month died by accidental drowning, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported, citing autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
N.H. State Police's Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain said Benjamin Whitehill, 34, had gone with friends to Braun Bay, an area of the lake in Moultonborough that’s popular with swimmers, on Saturday, Aug. 3.
His friends told police they could not find him when they left that evening and assumed he had already left with another boater, the release stated. On Sunday morning, Whitehill’s friends saw his personal effects had not been touched and went back to Braun Bay to look for him, according to police.
By that point, a paddle boarder had already found a body in the water, prompting the call to police, the release said.
An obituary for Whitehill said he was a husband and father, with a daughter and three stepchildren; worked at the Federal Aviation Administration in Nashua; and was in the U.S. Air Force. He was born in Nashua and grew up in Wilton and Peterborough.
McLain said the final incident report will probably be released in about a month.