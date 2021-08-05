Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of suicide and other violence. These details are included because of their relevance.
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale man who died on Plain Road Wednesday shot and killed his 12-year-old son before killing himself, authorities said Thursday.
David Lent, 47, killed his son, Tyler Gilbert, while Tyler was visiting his father and grandparents at their home, N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes and Hinsdale police Chief Charles Rataj announced in a news release.
N.H. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg concluded in autopsies Thursday that both Lent and Tyler, who lived in Vermont, died of gunshot wounds, according to the release. Weinberg ruled Tyler's death a homicide and Lent's death a suicide, the release states.
Hinsdale police arrived at 767 Plain Road shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting there, authorities announced in the news release Thursday. Officers found a pistol next to Lent, and a witness at the scene reported that Lent had shot Tyler before shooting himself, the release states.
An investigation into the incident remains underway, according to the release. However, authorities said they don't expect to release any more information at this time.
State and local officials revealed the identities of Lent and Gilbert on Wednesday night after having said they were investigating two suspicious deaths on Plain Road that afternoon. Neighbors on Plain Road, who asked The Sentinel not to use their names, said they heard a popping sound earlier that day, which they said sounded like a staple gun.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Rataj expressed condolences to family of Tyler and Lent and asked residents to be careful about what they share online, saying “your empathy, understanding and compassion are important right now.”
Lent was arrested last December on charges that included endangering a child after police say he barricaded himself inside a Fitzwilliam home where he was living at the time, with a woman and her 4-year-old daughter.
According to a complaint filed by Fitzwilliam police officer Gene Cuomo in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Jaffrey, Lent struck the woman in the head and face and also put her in a headlock, dragging her with his arm around her neck.
In an affidavit written the day of the incident, Cuomo said he responded to the home for a reported domestic assault. Cuomo reported then seeing Lent put the woman in a headlock inside the home and drag her out of his view.
Fitzwilliam police Chief Leonard DiSalvo told The Sentinel at the time that police tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with Lent for about 10 minutes before forcing entry into the home on Upper Troy Road. Lent then barricaded himself, the woman — who was known to him — and the girl in a second-story bedroom but was taken into custody within five minutes of police entering the home, DiSalvo said.
Police also accused Lent of punching a Troy police officer who responded to the incident.
The woman suffered minor injuries, and the girl was unharmed, according to DiSalvo, who said he thought the incident was preceded by a “verbal argument that escalated.”
In addition to endangering the welfare of a child, police charged Lent with three counts of simple assault, false imprisonment and resisting arrest — all misdemeanors.
Circuit Court Judge James D. Gleason issued Lent a no-contact order for the woman and her daughter the next day after finding that he posed a “credible threat” to their safety, according to court filings. He was initially held without bail at Cheshire County jail.
Lent was released on bail earlier this year, court filings show, on the condition that he attend regular mental-health counseling sessions. The no-contact order issued earlier remained in effect at that time. As part of the bail agreement, all charges against Lent were to be dropped after three years of his good behavior and full compliance with its conditions.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Tyler's funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-gilbert