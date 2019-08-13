Police say a driver died Sunday afternoon in Keene from a medical issue, which caused a crash on West Street near the Route 12 overpass.
It appears the driver’s medical issue caused his car to collide with three other vehicles, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said this morning. The driver’s car then went off the road, hit an electrical box and came to rest at the edge of the woods, Tenney said.
The crash caused the traffic lights at the intersection to go out, according to Tenney.
Police were called to the scene a little before 1 p.m.
The drivers of the other vehicles had little or no injuries, he said.
Tenney said he did not have names or other details yet from the Keene Police Department’s crash analysis team. The department plans to issue a news release with further information about the crash, Tenney said.