PETERBOROUGH — After five years as chief medical officer, Dr. Michael Lindberg will soon retire from Monadnock Community Hospital.
Lindberg, 66, diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about two years ago, said he felt it was best to step down.
“Maintaining the level of exercise that I need to do for that and doing the job of chief medical officer, I didn’t think worked together,” he said. “So I made the decision to retire and hand off chief medical officer to a younger person who has more energy than I have.”
Lindberg, a Peterborough resident, started talking with hospital officials about retiring last summer, before submitting a formal letter in mid-November. His retirement will officially take effect once his replacement starts.
His successor has not yet been announced by the hospital, according to spokeswoman Laura Gingras.
“Dr. Lindberg is sincere, kind, and compassionate to all. He will be missed greatly by our MCH Team,” President and CEO Cyndee McGuire said in a prepared statement. “He was recently described to me as a very dedicated physician whose career in medicine has made the world a better place. He will always be part of our MCH family.”
After completing his internal medicine residency training in 1986, Lindberg’s first role was as an internist at West Alabama Health Services. Four years later, he joined the faculty at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where he stayed for about two years.
In 1993, after finishing his board certification in geriatrics, he was an internist and geriatrician at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Connecticut.
He then moved to Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut, where he held several roles, including physician chief for geriatrics and preventive medicine, before coming to Monadnock Community Hospital in November 2015.
As chief medical officer, the Connecticut native had the primary responsibility of managing the hospital’s health-care staff with the goal of providing safe and effective medical services.
And though problem-solving is part of the job, Lindberg’s last year in the midst of a global pandemic presented a new set of challenges.
On top of his normal duties, he said, he also needed to keep regular contact with state officials and health-care providers across New Hampshire to figure out next steps in responding to the public health crisis.
“It was a challenge, but a good challenge,” he said. “It was an opportunity to watch people in the hospital band together and do the right thing for the community, and to see the strength of the people we have at the hospital.”
As for retirement, Lindberg hopes to hike more trails with friends in the Monadnock Region and beyond. If deemed safe for him to do so, he said he plans to hike from the south end to the north end of Wales this fall.
And while he’s excited for his retirement, he said he’ll miss heading to the hospital every day. But he knows it’s in good hands.
“The community is in very good shape,” Lindberg said, “with the people that are leading there right now and the people that are working there.”