Democratic State Rep. Joe Schapiro of Keene said Tuesday his bill to provide dental care to adults on Medicaid is an example of how bipartisanship can work.
House Bill 103 got a 14-5 “ought to pass” recommendation by the House Finance Committee Tuesday and is slated to be voted on next week by the full House, where it has already received one positive vote.
It’s notable when Republicans and Democrats come together on an important piece of legislation because there hasn’t been a lot of bipartisanship in recent years, Schapiro said.
“The bipartisan nature of this has been uplifting to me and in the process of working on this, I’ve been able to develop a close working relationship with Rep. Jess Edwards,” Schapiro said.
Edwards, R-Auburn, who is on the House Finance Committee, presented the bill to the panel on Tuesday.
Schapiro is on the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, which recommended the bill, 19-1, last year. On Jan. 6, the measure passed the House, 225-127, and was sent to the Finance Committee for consideration of its fiscal elements.
Along the way, Schapiro has had to compromise in order to win support from Republican lawmakers. For example, the bill now includes a provision for a 10 percent copayment.
“In my mind I would have liked the bill not to have copayments,” he said. “People on the edge don’t have money to make copayments. But this is the nature of compromise. I think that it is better to have something rather than not have something.”
Edwards said there has long been an argument that good dental care is an important ingredient of proper health care and should be included for adults on Medicaid. The other view argues that the cost to taxpayers should limit Medicaid expansion.
He said that he and others worked to accommodate both positions, hence the copayment requirement.
“We are acknowledging that individuals are the ones who are primarily responsible for their own oral health,” Edwards said. “This is a fairness issue because pretty much everybody who has dental insurance in the state has to pay something for it.”
Schapiro said the bill is estimated to require $6.9 million in state funds per year. The yearly federal share would be about $17 million.
For the first three years, state funding will come from a $21 million settlement the state has reached with Centene Corp. over pharmacy benefit services costs in the Medicaid program, including the pricing of prescription drugs.
If the bill passes the House again, it will be sent to the N.H. Senate for consideration.