An area hospital is among eight in New Hampshire that will be receiving funding through the CARES Act to help offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital will receive $1.28 million, Gov. Chris Sununu announced during a news conference Tuesday. In total, the governor announced an additional $24.9 million in funding for hospitals in the state, most of which are in the Manchester and Nashua areas.
“Those are the areas that have been hit hardest,” he said during the news conference. “Hillsborough County has really been hit hardest by this COVID crisis.”
As of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest tally, at least 3,275 COVID-19 cases of the 5,782 confirmed to date have been from Hillsborough County, as have 56 percent of the hospitalizations and 66 percent of the deaths.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene previously received CARES Act funding. The hospital reported in early May that it had received $4 million, but a spokesman said those funds would cover only two weeks of operating expenses.
Other hospitals receiving funds in this round include Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Elliot Health System in Manchester, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, Memorial Hospital in North Conway, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.
Sununu also announced that the first 68 recipients of funds from a $30 million pool announced several weeks ago to provide aid for long-term care facilities had been selected. About $11 million from that fund will be awarded in this first round. They did not specify which facilities would be receiving funding.
The governor also announced that an additional 134 health-care organizations will receive a combined $8.8 million in grants through the state’s $70 million health-care fund. The fund was established with CARES Act money earlier this year to help keep medical institutions afloat during the pandemic.