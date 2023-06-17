Dr. Vache Hambardzumyan found his calling working with bones.
The orthopedic surgeon at Monadnock Community Hospital said other surgical fields didn’t interest him.
It’s “the variety of the specialty. You have to think about each and every case. There is no standard case,” Hambardzumyan, 47, of Keene said, holding his coffee in the breakroom this past Tuesday. “Each time is a challenge; it’s not boring.”
Some surgeons, he said, are OK with performing the same surgery and doing it the same way every time. But not him.
“That’s the beauty of being in the community hospital,” said Hambardzumyan, who has worked in Peterborough since last August. “So, you are exposed to different [types] of pathologies, and you have to deal with different areas of orthopedic surgery, which is really exciting.”
Hambardzumyan grew up in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. He studied at Yerevan State Medical University and has been a practicing orthopedic surgeon since about 2002.
He started his training in his home city at the Scientific Center of Traumatology & Orthopedics, Ministry of Health of Armenia, working through a residency in orthopedic surgery. Almost immediately after his residency, he became a specialist in orthopedic surgery at that hospital. He then found his way to Qatar, where he practiced at Hamad General Hospital in the capital city of Doha for a decade.
During that 10-year period, he took an academic leave of absence to work at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, as a clinical fellow. Later he worked at a few other hospitals in the United States before settling down at Monadnock Community Hospital.
Other places he’s worked include Germany and Russia, via short-term fellowships.
“I gained lots of experience, not only professionally, but also life experience. Lots of impressions and lots of stories, which I believe [is] something really valuable,” he said, “making me richer with my experience emotionally, culturally, and will keep me more open-minded.”
Over his 21-year career, Hambardzumyan said he has been able to see the vast advancements in medical technology — and tries to be among the first people to use them.
One of the major advancements in orthopedic surgery is minimally invasive surgeries that he said were not available 10 years ago. Rather than performing a surgery with 6- to 8-inch incisions, he and other surgeons can now make only a 1- to 2-inch cut.
Hambardzumyan said he is actively trying to expand the ability to perform minimally invasive spinal surgery at Monadnock Community Hospital.
He said the hospital’s technology is on the same level as hospitals where he’s worked in bigger cities like Baltimore and Providence, R.I.
And because of the Peterborough hospital’s small size, he said patients are able to get a more personalized experience.
“They are not getting lost in the system, which is happening more often than we would like to happen in the larger hospitals,” he said. “But here, patients, they are from our community.”
The patient experience is at the top of his priority list, he said, and making sure to honestly, regularly communicate with patients and treat them as if they are a family member is one of the most important aspects of his job.
Samantha Walker, operating room nurse manager, regularly works with Hambardzumyan in the operating room.
“He has a focus on patient safety,” she said. “The staff love him. He’s been a great addition to our team, and he’s always grateful for everything and very appreciative.”
After living in larger cities, Hambardzumyan said he is still able to get that city feel in the Monadnock Region since he’s only two hours from Boston.
And even though he lives in the U.S. now, he still finds the time to visit Armenia around one or two times per year to see family and friends.
But he said he is starting to call the U.S. home.
“I don’t feel that I moved away from … my friends, [and] from that culture, and at the same time, I feel that I’m getting more and more integrated in this culture … ,” he said. “So, I feel humbled and blessed.”
