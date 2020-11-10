With temperatures dropping, New Hampshire mayors and housing advocates are expressing concern for the safety of residents experiencing homelessness during what could be a particularly dangerous winter.
The state’s 13 mayors, including Keene’s George Hansel, asked Gov. Chris Sununu in a letter on Thursday to create an updated blueprint for reducing homelessness, noting that the last statewide plan was completed in 2006.
Calling the issue a “top priority,” the mayors said they are especially worried about this winter, since many emergency shelters have reduced the number of available beds during the COVID-19 pandemic to help reduce viral transmission.
“Because of a lack of an overarching state-wide approach, our communities’ homelessness strategies have been reactive rather than proactive,” the mayors wrote.
Hansel said Monday that the group decided during a recent virtual meeting to demand a new statewide strategy. He argued that a coordinated policy would relieve New Hampshire’s cities, which he said often are the only places where people experiencing housing insecurity can find shelter and support services.
Hansel added that Keene officials do their best to ensure everyone in the city can sleep indoors, no matter where they are from, but that a statewide strategy would help reduce homelessness rates.
“Right now, there are a few cities around the state that are … being forced to take care of a population that extends beyond our border,” he said, referencing people from the surrounding area who come to Keene for housing services.
John Manning, CEO of Southwestern Community Services, the regional agency that operates emergency shelters in Keene and Claremont and distributes housing aid, agreed with the mayors’ calls for more affordable and transitional units and more housing support services.
Manning said SCS used state funds to open “decompression” sites this year that have maintained the number of available beds while protecting its clients. He added, however, that with a greater demand for beds, the organization may have to choose between providing shelter and adhering to public health guidance during the pandemic.
“The concern is as these numbers come back up [in the winter], when we generally see more people looking for shelters, it’s going to be difficult,” he said.
Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter in Peterborough did not reduce its available beds this year because its clients can remain socially distant in the four-unit apartment facility, which has a total capacity of about 15 people, according to Julie Flood Page, a member of MATS’ board directors. Flood Page, who had not seen the mayors’ letter as of Monday, said she was concerned about a lack of affordable housing in the state, in addition to some Granite Staters’ struggle to afford rent and utilities.
Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights Inc., the Keene nonprofit group that operates a homeless shelter and resource center, said Monday she also had not seen the mayors’ letter but that the state has done “quite a bit” to help emergency shelters during the pandemic.
Hundred Nights, which received a land-use variance in September to move its operations to a pair of properties on Water Street, will continue using its Lamson Street shelter this winter while the variance can still be appealed, according to Cambiar. (The city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment denied a petition from several Keene residents, who claimed the variance was unlawfully granted, Nov. 2. The petitioners have 30 days to appeal in court.)
Cambiar explained that Hundred Nights plans to purchase flame-retardant curtains and an air purification system for its current shelter with funding available through the federal CARES Act. While the organization still hopes to relocate to Water Street, she said the delay means it will not apply for additional CARES Act aid — available to shelters upgrading or purchasing bedspace to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — that it had sought to help acquire the properties.
“It’s a whole different ballgame when you have to start from scratch to raise the money,” Cambiar said.
Local faith leaders have written multiple letters to Keene officials in recent weeks, asking that the city provide more support for people experiencing homelessness and others who could be evicted this winter due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
In an Oct. 15 letter, reverends from the Keene Clergy Association criticized city officials for what they said has been a failure to replace 24 beds that Hundred Nights offered last year as wintertime overflow shelter at local churches, which will not be available this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Hansel called the faith leaders’ concerns “unfounded” and said city officials are committed to helping Hundred Nights relocate its operations and to addressing homelessness more broadly. He argued, however, that the issue requires more than simply improving shelter accessibility, adding that the state should provide greater “upstream” resources to mitigate housing insecurity in the first place.
“I want people in the community to know that the city takes this seriously,” he said. “… Homelessness isn’t about one organization. It’s about an entire system, a network of organizations.”
In their letter, the mayors asked the state to adopt a “Housing First” approach that they said should offer more affordable and transitional housing; assist certain populations, such as families, survivors of domestic violence and people with criminal records; and increase access to treatment for mental health and substance-use disorders. On Monday, Hansel praised community groups, including faith organizations, for their efforts to reduce homelessness but said local actors need support.
“It’s going to take more than that,” he said. “We need the state to step up and lead.”
At a press conference Thursday, Sununu emphasized that housing insecurity should be addressed in conjunction with issues like child abuse and neglect, mental health and addiction. He endorsed the idea of a commission to study those subjects, if it provides policy recommendations.
But Sununu also pointed to resources the state has offered during the pandemic, which include $35 million for rent relief, $15 million for shelter modifications to protect clients and $3 million for direct-care workers and organizations that help people experiencing homelessness — all funded by the federal CARES Act. Any further action should be done legislatively, he argued.
“I think … this is something that the Legislature can take up in a variety of different ways,” he said. “We’ll kind of lean on them a little bit, as this new Legislature comes back in, because they’re the best tool to create things that are long-term, lasting and permanent.”